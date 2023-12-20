New CD – DUTCH CROWN JEWELS – Symphonic Gems from the Court of Orange

Please join me – Simon Murphy – and The Hague’s international award-winning Baroque orchestra, “repertoire-refreshers” the New Dutch Academy (NDA), in bringing our newest album, DUTCH CROWN JEWELS, to fruition.

Musical Journey

The album is the result of years of painstaking work, searching for musical gold in historical archives throught Europe, sifting through countless documents to piece together the composers’ life paths and stories, as well as reconstructing the rediscovered pieces, turning them into playable modern editions, and, finally, bringing this wonderful, meaningful and important musical cultural heritage to life in performance on the concert platform and on disc through this new album.

Help us Make it all Happen

We are appealing to you personally to help us to get this exciting project through its final stages, by becoming part of our project family and joining the campaign. Specifically we need your financial help to get the album through the studio – edited, mixed, mastered and all nicely boxed-up – ready for it’s planned, international release (as a phyiscal CD, for streaming and digital download) in mid-2024. We are asking you to help us ensure that this energising, beautiful music and inspiring, important cultural heritage is not again lost to history but is, through this project, made available permanently to the world, now and for the future.