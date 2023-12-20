My Lima Lima is a fashion company that aspires to turn the world of giving upside down.

We liberate crowded wardrobes.

We generate funds for good causes.

We create ideas for new looks.

Start looking at your wardrobe with new eyes and become part of our circle of giving!

Besides the Hardies shop in The Hague, we have added three more news hubs! Behind the scenes, we are also very busy opening our own flagship store about which we will tell you more soon.

My Lima Lima is growing enormously and we are very happy about that. Thanks to you this would never have been possible and we are very grateful for all the beautiful clothes you bring us. We can’t wait to see you at our new hubs and do what makes us so happy: Give to empower.

These are the three new hubs you can bring your clothes to from today:

1, Boutique 33 Nieuweweg 10a, Laren

For opening hours, visit www.boutique33.nl

2. Joe and Brown Zandvoortselaan 8a, Heemstede

For opening hours visit www.joenbrown.nl

3. Beautysalon Roya Lijsterstraat 2, Badhoevedorp

For opening hours, go to www.royazare.nl

Also, clothes can still be brought to our hub Hardies:

Hardies damesmode Javastraat 45, The Hague

For opening hours, please visit www.hardies.nl

What kind of clothes are we looking for?

We are very happy with all kinds of branded and designer clothes: clothes made of beautiful materials such as silk and cashmere. Unique garments are also more than welcome! Of course, the clothes and accessories must also be in good condition.

Many thanks in advance for your lovely contributions to My Lima Lima. Will you also tell your mother, sister, niece, friends and colleagues? With the value of the clothes they no longer wear, we can really help people!

With kind regards,

Eloise and Thomas

My Lima Lima

https://www.mylimalima.com/

https://www.instagram.com/mylimalimaco/