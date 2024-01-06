AWC The Hague large and diverse group of English speaking women of all ages and nationalities. We host a variety of social, cultural and charitable activities all year round and have our own Club House, located in the heart of Benoordenhout, The Hague.
Our wide ranging activities include
- Monthly meetings with guest speakers;
- Day & museum trips and tours;
- Book, cinema & gardening groups;
- Weekly walking & craft groups;
- Sports including Pickleball, fitness & golf classes;
- Monthly lunches & evening socials;
- Art & Wellness Workshops;
- Activities aimed at newcomers to NL ; and
- Various fundraising initiatives, community outreach work and volunteering opportunities.
We have compiled ‘January Joy’ – a wonderful program of events and activities to see AWC members through January 2024!
We are also hosting our January Monthly Meeting on Thursday January 11th at our Clubhouse (Bisschopstraat 5, 2596XH The Hague, from 10am which features two guest speakers from the Red Cross and from the John Adams Institute.
If you would like to attend the Monthly Meeting, or any of the January Joy events or just to find out more about AWC The Hague, please contact info@awcthehague.org or go to our website at www.awcthehague.org