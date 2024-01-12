Are you parenting a child or adolescent with autism or ADHD?

This Parents Plus ‘Special Needs Programme’ in English is run online and gives you the opportunity to meet other parents in a supportive group to help your child to reach their full potential.

Support your child to:

Learn social skills and build friendships

Regulate themselves

Gain confidence and self-esteem

Be more independent

As a parent, learn how to:

Personally cope and manage stress

Deal with the challenges of autism/ADHD

Support the needs of your other children

Manage challenging behaviour

For more information, final dates and to reserve your place, see the flyers below and email Kelly Redden, kelly@logikevolution.com

ParentsPlus: Empowering Professionals to Support Families

Parents Plus is an Irish charity that develops practical, evidence-based parenting and mental health programmes. We train professionals working with children and families to deliver the programmes in communities and clinical settings. Our programmes support families to communicate effectively, build satisfying relationships and overcome emotional and behavioural problems.

www.parentsplus.ie

Tuesday evening group (children)

Wednesday evening group (adolescents)