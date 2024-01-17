DutchBuzz is The Hague’s English community radio programme of news, views and interviews. Broadcast on Den Haag FM 92.0 each Tuesday evening, you can listen in to learn more about this great city of ours.

DutchBuzz has also interviewed many of the city’s many ‘pearls’ on the programmes over the years, reflecting our rich and diverse international community here in The Hague. Newsmakers, writers, local politicians, entertainers, innovators, entrepreneurs, experts in their field, and colourful personalities, they all make The Hague a better place to live and work in.

All the interviews have been broadcast, but did you know they are also available on the DutchBuzz website as special, celebratory podcasts?

Here at TheHagueOnLine, we’d like to (re)share a few of these with you. Visit here to listen.

Barbara Jan has been working as a transformational coach in The Hague since 2011. She now focuses her professional attention specifically on divorce coaching and is the author of ‘How to Get Divorced in the Netherlands’. A global citizen, originally from Slovenia, she settled in The Hague 24 years ago. Barbara Jan speaks to Lily-Anne Stroobach about her new handbook and divorce coaching. You can visit her website at www.barbarajan.com