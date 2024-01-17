Welcome to our new “Museum of the Month” series, where we explore the treasure trove of culture right here in The Hague.

January’s Museum of the Month is the Kunstmuseum Den Haag. Have you been?

With 160,000 works of art, the Kunstmuseum is one of Europe’s biggest art museums with a leading collection of modern and contemporary art, fashion and decorative arts. It is also the international home of Piet Mondrian, with no fewer than 300 works by the famous Dutch artist in its collection.

2024 Exhibitions

At any given time, you can explore a combination of continuous or temporary exhibitions. In 2024, a few highlights include:

Hilma af Klint & Piet Mondrian (until 25 February 2024)

Universum Max Beckmann (27 January to 20 May 2024)

Mondrian & De Stijl (continuous)

Milk and Blood Porcelain (until 05 May 2024)

The Hague School (16 March to September 2024)

Kunstmuseum building

One of the Kunstmuseum’s most prized exhibits is the magnificent Art Deco building itself. Designed by architect H.P. Berlage, it is striking not only for its distinctive yellow brickwork, but also for its spacious interior, natural light and modern colour scheme. Berlage himself believed this would be his greatest ever work. It was also his last, however, and he never saw his masterpiece completed, as he died a year before the building was finished. Eighty years later, we can say that Berlage certainly fulfilled his promise. The building is still highly popular with visitors, artists and architects, and ranks among the most beautiful and most modern museum buildings in Europe.

Kids welcome

There are a number of children’s activities available, and a dedicated “Chambers of Wonder” exhibition.

Plan your visit

Everything you need to plan your visit, including prices, address and opening hours are in English on the website.

https://www.kunstmuseum.nl/en/visit

Tip: Do you have a Museumkaart yet?

Entry to the Kunstmuseum is included if you already have a Museumkaart. If you do not yet have one, you can purchase one at the Kunstmuseum (to then validate online within 5 days).

For more information visit: https://www.museum.nl/en/museumpass