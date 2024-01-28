Playground is the perfect opportunity to bring your talent to a professional stage

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, Playground returns to Korzo. This is your chance to perform your own piece in Korzo. Starting today, artists in dance, circus, music, spoken word and physical theater can apply through an Open Call.

About Playground

Playground is an initiative of Korzo and offers emerging artists in the performing arts the opportunity to show their work to a curious audience on a professional stage. During an evening at Korzo on Thursday, April 18, 2024, four makers will bring their own performances to the stage. Korzo is accepting applications from artists in dance, circus, music, spoken word and physical theater who are able to present a piece on a 10 x 10m stage, with a maximum of 15 minutes.