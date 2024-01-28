Playground is the perfect opportunity to bring your talent to a professional stage
On Thursday, April 18, 2024, Playground returns to Korzo. This is your chance to perform your own piece in Korzo. Starting today, artists in dance, circus, music, spoken word and physical theater can apply through an Open Call.
About Playground
Playground is an initiative of Korzo and offers emerging artists in the performing arts the opportunity to show their work to a curious audience on a professional stage. During an evening at Korzo on Thursday, April 18, 2024, four makers will bring their own performances to the stage. Korzo is accepting applications from artists in dance, circus, music, spoken word and physical theater who are able to present a piece on a 10 x 10m stage, with a maximum of 15 minutes.
Open call
Click here for the registration form.
Applicants can apply for Playground until Monday, February 5 using the form on the website. You will be notified the week of February 19 whether you have been selected.
PLEASE NOTE: Have you applied with a performance in the past? If so, you are not allowed to apply with the same performance a second time.
Who are we looking for?
- You have a clear connection with the area of The Hague (incl. Delft, Zoetermeer, Rijswijk). This means that you are living, working or living in The Hague;
- You have an existing piece of max. 15 minutes that fits on a floor of 10×10 meters. You can provide a video of the entire performance (may also be filmed with a smartphone);
- You are available for the montage on Wednesday April 17 and of course for the performance on Thursday April 18.
What do you get?
- You get the opportunity to perform in the Korzo theater in The Hague;
- A compensation of € 300,- per person, with a maximum of € 900,- (excl. VAT and incl. travel expenses);
- Technical support during the montage and the performance.