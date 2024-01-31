DutchBuzz is The Hague’s English community radio programme of news, views and interviews. Broadcast on Den Haag FM 92.0 each Tuesday evening, you can listen in to learn more about this great city of ours.

DutchBuzz has also interviewed many of the city’s many ‘pearls’ on the programmes over the years, reflecting our rich and diverse international community here in The Hague. Newsmakers, writers, local politicians, entertainers, innovators, entrepreneurs, experts in their field, and colourful personalities, they all make The Hague a better place to live and work in.

All the interviews have been broadcast, but did you know they are also available on the DutchBuzz website as special, celebratory podcasts?

Here at TheHagueOnLine, we’d like to (re)share a few of these with you. Visit here to listen.

Renée Tentori –The Hague international, Renée Tentori, loves to connect, communicate and educate. Active in various roles in Delft and The Hague for more than a decade, she loves the diversity of this city. Raising two global citizens far from her homeland of Australia, she shares some of her life experiences, as a lecturer at a Dutch university, being an entrepreneur, co-creating communities and learning about neurodiversity. She speaks to Lily-Anne Stroobach.

Renee is also the editor here at The Hague OnLine.