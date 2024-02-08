DutchBuzz is The Hague’s English community radio programme of news, views and interviews. Broadcast on Den Haag FM 92.0 each Tuesday evening, you can listen in to learn more about this great city of ours.

DutchBuzz has also interviewed many of the city’s many ‘pearls’ on the programmes over the years, reflecting our rich and diverse international community here in The Hague. Newsmakers, writers, local politicians, entertainers, innovators, entrepreneurs, experts in their field, and colourful personalities, they all make The Hague a better place to live and work in.

All the interviews have been broadcast, but did you know they are also available on the DutchBuzz website as special, celebratory podcasts?

Here at TheHagueOnLine, we’d like to (re)share a few of these with you.

Rolling strikes, waves of resignations, chronic manpower shortages. They are all signs that our working world needs to change. The covid pandemic did more than infect our bodies, it made us pause to re-examine how and when we work and for what purpose. A new handbook on Post-Covid Engagement for executives combines storytelling with research-driven guidelines for improving internal communications and engagement in the post-pandemic world. Lily-Anne Stroobach spoke to its author, Fiona Passantino…(recorded in 2022)