Are you a student or recent graduate from The Hague, Delft, Leiden, or the surrounding areas with groundbreaking business ideas?

Join The Hague Student Investment Fund (HSIF) at our event for an opportunity to pitch your business idea.

📅 Date: 6 March 2024

🕕 Time: 18:00 – 21:00

📍 Location: Lighthouse, THUAS

HSIF Innovation Showcase: A Pitch Night with Expert Feedback & Prizes

Are you a budding entrepreneur or a student with a groundbreaking idea? This is YOUR chance to shine! Pitch your innovative concept, receive valuable feedback from industry experts, and stand a chance to win fantastic prizes.

-Register to PITCH: Future pitchers, secure your spot by registering here

-Register to BE A PART OF THE AUDIENCE: Join as a supportive audience member!

Let’s make it an evening to remember! 🌟

HSIF is a student-run investment fund in The Hague. HSIF offers startup capital for promising impactful business ideas of student entrepreneurs in and around The Hague. We help young entrepreneurs to turn their great ideas into succesful business with the help of our network of business coaches, advisors and investors. For participating students in the HSIF student board we provide a unique learning experience and participation in our community of enterprising students. And not for the least: we have a lot of fun! HISF has originally started as an initiative within THUAS, but is open for all students in The Hague region.

HSIF: The Hague Student Investment Fund