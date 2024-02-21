DutchBuzz is The Hague’s English community radio programme of news, views and interviews. Broadcast on Den Haag FM 92.0 each Tuesday evening, you can listen in to learn more about this great city of ours.

DutchBuzz has also interviewed many of the city’s many ‘pearls’ on the programmes over the years, reflecting our rich and diverse international community here in The Hague. Newsmakers, writers, local politicians, entertainers, innovators, entrepreneurs, experts in their field, and colourful personalities, they all make The Hague a better place to live and work in.

Here at TheHagueOnLine, we’d like to (re)share a few of these with you.

Petra Brekelmans: The Hungry Mind, and now Villa Ockenburgh, both pearls created and restored by the enterprising Petra Brekelmans. One is a meeting place for the international community in The Hague, the other, a 17th century villa. DutchbuzZ spoke to Petra about how her time as an expat herself motivated her to create these local hubs for both locals and internationals. She spoke to Lily-Anne Stroobach.

Podcast notes/links:

Villa Ockenburgh: https://villaockenburgh.nl/

The Hungry Mind: https://www.thehungrymind.nl

Book referred to (only available in Dutch): https://www.bol.com/nl/nl/p/een-kleyn-paleis/9300000022984111/