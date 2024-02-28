Established in 1988 with the aim of celebrating the French language and its more than 320 million speakers, the International Francophonie Day takes place every March 20th. It’s an opportunity for everyone, Francophones and Francophiles, to come together and express solidarity, recognizing their differences and diversity!
The date of March 20th is due to the commemoration of the signing, in 1970, in Niamey (Niger), of the Treaty establishing the Agency for Cultural and Technical Cooperation (ACCT), the first Francophone international organization, which later became the current International Organization Internationale de La Francophonie (OIF).
More broadly, the Month of Francophonie is an annual celebration that highlights the French language and the cultural diversity of Francophone countries.
During this month, numerous cultural, educational, and artistic activities are organized to promote the French language, strengthen ties between Francophone communities, and celebrate the richness of Francophonie.
March 2024 in the Netherlands
In The Hague, many events will be organized on this occasion by the Alliance Française de La Haye, the French Institute NL, the Group of Francophone Ambassadors (GAF), and the Vincent van Gogh High School, with the support of TV5Monde.
The Alliance Française de La Haye is part of the global network of Alliance Françaises, founded in 1883 in Paris and now representing thefirst global cultural network, with over 800 alliances in 136 countries on five continents. Its objectives are both cultural, linguistic, and educational!
Overview of events in The Hague (please check event links for most up to date information)
Saturday 02/03:
- Vernissage of the exhibition by Ivorian painter Martial MouloSaturday, March 2, 2024, from 13:30 to 14:30 Alliance Française de la Haye, Emmapark 6, 2595 ET Den HaagFollowed by a cocktail offered by the Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire Free registrationEvent LinkRound Table on Francophonie: What influence does the French language have in today’s international relations?Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 14:30 to 16:30 Alliance Française de la Haye, Emmapark 6, 2595 ET Den HaagFollowed by a cocktail offered by the Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire Free registration
In the presence of:
S. E. M. Skander DENGUEZLI, Ambassador of Tunisia to the Netherlands & President of the Group of Francophone Ambassadors to the Netherlands
Mr. Ghislain MAINGAUD, General Delegate of CSI, think-tank Cercle de Stratégies et d’Influence
Sunday 03/03:
Screening of Francophone short filmsFilms from OIF member countries – French subtitlesSunday, March 3, 2024, from 15:00 to 16:30 Filmhuis Den Haag – Spui 191 in Den Haag Followed by a reception – Entrance fee €12Celebrate Francophonie Month at Filmhuis Den Haag! 7 Francophone countries open the doors to their imaginations… in French! Short films from Ivory Coast, France, Morocco, Switzerland, Senegal, Tunisia, and Quebec will take you on a journey around the world through the prism of language. Event Link
Tuesday 05/03:
Théâtre à la Carte – Lesson 5Tuesday, March 5 – 18:30 to 20:30 Alliance Française de La Haye:This format allows any French speaker or minimum B2 level in French to explore acting techniques and stage direction.
Friday 08/03:
C’È ANCORA DOMANI – Film with subtitlesFriday, March 8 – 18:45 Filmhuis Den Haag Spui 191, 2511 BN Den Haag – €11.00
Wednesday 13/03:
Conference on Water Management in the Netherlands Wednesday,March 13 – 19:30 Alliance Française de La Haye – FreeThe water in the Netherlands: Too much or not enough? What is its quality? Who takes care of the water, and how is it managed? What is the influence of climate change? What should the citizen know and do? These are questions that arise when living in the Netherlands, where water is present everywhere (or almost). Caroline Figuères, a French engineer in water and environmental studies, living in the Netherlands since 1989, will lead you to discover water in the Netherlands using examples, to make you (re)discover this precious resource without which life would be impossible.
Thursday 14/03 to Sunday 16/03:
“DU PAILLASSON CONSIDÉRÉ DU POINT DE VUE DES HÉRISSONS” by Matéi VISNIEC, performed by the troupe le Théâtre de l’AvalancheAt 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16, 2024 Theater De Vaillant, Hobbemastraat 120, 2526 JS Den Haag €15 – Reservation only on the Alliance Française de La Haye website
Saturday 16/03:
Workshop for Little FrancophonesSaturday, March 16 – 10:30 to 12:00 Alliance Française de La Haye – €16To celebrate Francophonie Month, the Alliance Française de La Haye offers a discovery morning to meet countries of the Francophonie. For all children (non-Francophones and Francophones), from 3 to 8 years old. Fun activities to understand and analyze the theme of the day.
Tuesday 19/03:
Théâtre à la Carte – Lesson 6Tuesday, March 19 – 18:30 to 20:30 Alliance Française de La Haye€35.00 – Member price €29.00These workshops are for adults, as well as actors with some experience and those with none.
Wednesday 20/03:
“FRANCOPHONIE SANS FRONTIÈRES”: International Day of FrancophonieWednesday, March 20 – 13:30 to 20:00 Alliance Française de La Haye – FreeThe Alliance Française de La Haye invites you to a journey into 7 Francophone countries: Croatia, Côte d’Ivoire, Canada, Morocco, Romania, Senegal, and Tunisia. Each country having a room will offer the public a cultural and educational journey. The public can stroll from room to room and have their Francophonie passport stamped in each visited room.13:30 – 15:30: reserved for children and schools15:30 – 18:00: reserved for teenagers18:00 – 20:00: open to all
Thursday 28/03:
Round Table on the theme of the French Language, aligning with the Francophonie Month In the presence of Senator Samantha CAZEBONNE and other speakers.
Saturday 30/03:
LITTLE FRANCOPHONES Saturday, March 30 – 10:30 to 12:00 – Alliance Française de La Haye – €16.00 To celebrate the month of Francophonie, the Alliance Française de La Haye offers a discovery morning to meet countries of the Francophonie. For all children (non-Francophones and Francophones), from 7 to 11 years old. Fun activities to understand and analyze the theme of the day. Event Link