Established in 1988 with the aim of celebrating the French language and its more than 320 million speakers, the International Francophonie Day takes place every March 20th. It’s an opportunity for everyone, Francophones and Francophiles, to come together and express solidarity, recognizing their differences and diversity!

The date of March 20th is due to the commemoration of the signing, in 1970, in Niamey (Niger), of the Treaty establishing the Agency for Cultural and Technical Cooperation (ACCT), the first Francophone international organization, which later became the current International Organization Internationale de La Francophonie (OIF).

More broadly, the Month of Francophonie is an annual celebration that highlights the French language and the cultural diversity of Francophone countries.

During this month, numerous cultural, educational, and artistic activities are organized to promote the French language, strengthen ties between Francophone communities, and celebrate the richness of Francophonie.

March 2024 in the Netherlands

In The Hague, many events will be organized on this occasion by the Alliance Française de La Haye, the French Institute NL, the Group of Francophone Ambassadors (GAF), and the Vincent van Gogh High School, with the support of TV5Monde.

The Alliance Française de La Haye is part of the global network of Alliance Françaises, founded in 1883 in Paris and now representing thefirst global cultural network, with over 800 alliances in 136 countries on five continents. Its objectives are both cultural, linguistic, and educational!

Find all the information on our website (https://www.aflahaye.nl/en/ learn-at-alliance-francaise- the-hague/#/) or come to visit us at Emmapark 6, 2595 ET Den Haag

Overview of events in The Hague (please check event links for most up to date information)

Saturday 02/03:

Vernissage of the exhibition by Ivorian painter Martial Moulo Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 13:30 to 14:30 Alliance Française de la Haye, Emmapark 6, 2595 ET Den HaagFollowed by a cocktail offered by the Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire Free registrationEvent Link Round Table on Francophonie: What influence does the French language have in today’s international relations? Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 14:30 to 16:30 Alliance Française de la Haye, Emmapark 6, 2595 ET Den HaagFollowed by a cocktail offered by the Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire Free registration In the presence of: S. E. M. Skander DENGUEZLI, Ambassador of Tunisia to the Netherlands & President of the Group of Francophone Ambassadors to the Netherlands Mr. Ghislain MAINGAUD, General Delegate of CSI, think-tank Cercle de Stratégies et d’Influence Celebrate Francophonie Month at the Alliance Française de La Haye ! Discover the paintings of Martial MOULO Event Link

Sunday 03/03:

Screening of Francophone short films Films from OIF member countries – French subtitles Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 15:00 to 16:30 Filmhuis Den Haag – Spui 191 in Den Haag Followed by a reception – Entrance fee €12 Celebrate Francophonie Month at Filmhuis Den Haag! 7 Francophone countries open the doors to their imaginations… in French! Short films from Ivory Coast, France, Morocco, Switzerland, Senegal, Tunisia, and Quebec will take you on a journey around the world through the prism of language. Event Link

Tuesday 05/03:

Théâtre à la Carte – Lesson 5 Tuesday, March 5 – 18:30 to 20:30 Alliance Française de La Haye: This format allows any French speaker or minimum B2 level in French to explore acting techniques and stage direction. Event Link

Friday 08/03:

C’È ANCORA DOMANI – Film with subtitles Friday, March 8 – 18:45 Filmhuis Den Haag Spui 191, 2511 BN Den Haag – €11.00 Event Link

Wednesday 13/03:

Conference on Water Management in the Netherlands Wednesday, March 13 – 19:30 Alliance Française de La Haye – Free The water in the Netherlands: Too much or not enough? What is its quality? Who takes care of the water, and how is it managed? What is the influence of climate change? What should the citizen know and do? These are questions that arise when living in the Netherlands, where water is present everywhere (or almost). Caroline Figuères, a French engineer in water and environmental studies, living in the Netherlands since 1989, will lead you to discover water in the Netherlands using examples, to make you (re)discover this precious resource without which life would be impossible. Event Link

Thursday 14/03 to Sunday 16/03:

“DU PAILLASSON CONSIDÉRÉ DU POINT DE VUE DES HÉRISSONS” by Matéi VISNIEC, performed by the troupe le Théâtre de l’Avalanche At 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16, 2024 Theater De Vaillant, Hobbemastraat 120, 2526 JS Den Haag €15 – Reservation only on the Alliance Française de La Haye website Event Link

Saturday 16/03:

Workshop for Little Francophones Saturday, March 16 – 10:30 to 12:00 Alliance Française de La Haye – €16 To celebrate Francophonie Month, the Alliance Française de La Haye offers a discovery morning to meet countries of the Francophonie. For all children (non-Francophones and Francophones), from 3 to 8 years old. Fun activities to understand and analyze the theme of the day. Event Link

Tuesday 19/03:

Théâtre à la Carte – Lesson 6 Tuesday, March 19 – 18:30 to 20:30 Alliance Française de La Haye €35.00 – Member price €29.00 These workshops are for adults, as well as actors with some experience and those with none. Event Link

Wednesday 20/03:

“FRANCOPHONIE SANS FRONTIÈRES”: International Day of Francophonie Wednesday, March 20 – 13:30 to 20:00 Alliance Française de La Haye – Free The Alliance Française de La Haye invites you to a journey into 7 Francophone countries: Croatia, Côte d’Ivoire, Canada, Morocco, Romania, Senegal, and Tunisia. Each country having a room will offer the public a cultural and educational journey. The public can stroll from room to room and have their Francophonie passport stamped in each visited room. 13:30 – 15:30: reserved for children and schools 15:30 – 18:00: reserved for teenagers 18:00 – 20:00: open to all Event Link