On 4 May in the Netherlands we commemorate victims of war, and on 5 May we celebrate the fact that we live in freedom.
The National Committee helps determine how meaning is given to commemorating and celebrating and to how the memory of the Second World War is kept alive.
In The Hague, there are a number of events organised leading up to, and on these dates by Haagse Vrijheidsmaaltijden (The Hague Liberty Meals). Here’s some highlights below….
- Maaltijd van de Stad (Meal of The City) – ma 8 April
To give the Liberty Soup, which we eat together on May 5, an extra The Hague twist, we are inviting locals to submit their side dish. A selection will be made from the entries, and those people will be asked to prepare their dish in Dudok on Monday April 8. The side dish should go well with this year’s soup, which includes miso as an ingredient.
- Soepstories exhibit – Verhalen van Vrijheid (Soup Stories Exhibit – Stories of Freedom)– opening 12 April
Curious about the stories of your fellow locals and what freedom means to them? Visit the Soup Stories Exposition, on display from April 12 through May 5 in the City Hall (Atrium) of The Hague. Come and be inspired by the personal stories and experiences of our city’s residents, captured in images. A special exhibition that celebrates each individual and the connection of The Hague.– https://
haagsevrijheidsmaaltijden.nl/ soepstories/
- Soup Talk – Vrijheidsoep on Tour (Freedom Soup on Tour) – 1 t/m 4 May
In the week before Liberation Day, May 1 through 4, Vrijheidssoup goes on tour. The soup truck will stop in different districts of the city, where together a cup of soup will be eaten and you are invited. Meet your neighbors, get together to talk about liberty and enjoy the soup together. See where and when on https://
haagsevrijheidsmaaltijden.nl/
- Honour liberty op ‘t Lange Voorhout – 5 May
Visit ‘t Lange Voorhout in the Museum Quarter on May 5 and join us for the city’s largest Liberation Lunch. Get inspired by performances, eat a bowl of delicious Vrijheidssoup and meet new faces while sharing stories together about what freedom means to us. https://
haagsevrijheidsmaaltijden.nl/
- Vrijheidsmaaltijden in jouw buurt – 5 May
Discover the various Liberation Meals organized all over the city. From cozy gatherings in community centers to outdoor meals in parks or on squares, there is something for everyone. Sit down, eat with us and find each other in the stories we share. Quickly see where you can join in your neighborhood! https://
haagsevrijheidsmaaltijden.nl/