DutchBuzz is The Hague’s English community radio programme of news, views and interviews. Broadcast on Den Haag FM 92.0 each Tuesday evening, you can listen in to learn more about this great city of ours.

DutchBuzz has also interviewed many of the city’s many ‘pearls’ on the programmes over the years, reflecting our rich and diverse international community here in The Hague. Newsmakers, writers, local politicians, entertainers, innovators, entrepreneurs, experts in their field, and colourful personalities, they all make The Hague a better place to live and work in.

Here at TheHagueOnLine, we’d like to (re)share a few of these with you.

Deborah Valentine: Since 2011, Deborah Valentine has been Executive Director of Access, the volunteer-managed organisation that provides help and advice to internationals in The Hague. In this interview she tells DutchbuzZ how she has helped professionalise the organisation during her tenure, how she stayed focused on looking after the volunteer staff during the turbulent year of 2020 and what her priorities are for the future. In the second part of the interview, Deborah shares her thoughts on women’s rights, feeling at home, learning Dutch and enjoying a nice glass of wine. (Recorded 2020)