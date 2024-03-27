Winford Bilingual is excited to open its doors in May 2024 to students aged 4-12. The Hague is well known for its international character and vibrant cultural scene, so we are looking forward to becoming part of this community.

The Winford Difference

What sets Winford Bilingual Primary School apart?

Bilingual Excellence: Seamlessly integrating English and Dutch languages.

Flexible Vacation: Families can plan vacations around their schedules.

Daily Lunch Provided: Freshly prepared, nutritious meals.

Experiential Learning: Field trips and collaborative IPC projects.

Customized Language Tracks: Families can choose from bilngual or after age 9 Dutch-only classes

Bilingual Plus: A Dual Pathway

At Winford Bilingual The Hague, students have the unique advantage of bilingual education from the outset. Whether they’re fluent in English or Dutch, they’ll thrive in an environment where both languages are consistenly integrated. But that’s not all—there’s an exciting twist. At the age of 9, students can choose to transition to a Dutch-only curriculum if they wish. This dual pathway empowers them to make informed decisions about their educational journey, ensuring they’re well-prepared for the next stage of their academic and personal development.

A Nurturing Environment

Winford Bilingual The Hague envisions a harmonious blend of academic excellence, cultural understanding, and language proficiency. Here, every child’s individuality is celebrated, and learning is an exciting journey. Our small class sizes allow for personalized attention, fostering a supportive and engaging atmosphere. We believe that education goes beyond textbooks—it’s about experiential learning, real-world connections, and collaborative projects.

Curriculum Innovation

Our curriculum is a fusion of the Dutch national curriculum, the UK national curriculum, and the International Primary Curriculum (IPC). By drawing from these frameworks, we have created a rich and diverse learning experience. Students explore subjects in both English and Dutch, gaining a deep understanding of different cultures and perspectives. From mathematics to art, science to history, our approach is holistic and dynamic.

As we prepare to open our doors, we invite families to be part of this educational adventure. Winford Bilingual The Hague is more than a school—it’s a community where curiosity thrives, friendships blossom, and young minds flourish.

Admissions are open. Join Us on this Exciting Journey!

Open House 17th April: Open House Winford Bilingual The Hague April | Winford Bilingual

Open House 1st June: Open House Winford Bilingual The Hague June | Winford Bilingual