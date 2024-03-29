The actress will appear as a guest during the Summer edition of Heroes Dutch Comic Con at the Jaarbeurs Utrecht

Heroes Dutch Comic Con announces another special guest for their Summer edition on 21, 22 and 23 June at the Jaarbeurs in Utrecht. Cobie Smulders, known for her performances in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and Marvel’s ‘The Avengers’, is scheduled to appear on Saturday the 22nd and Sunday the 23rd of June during the Netherlands’ largest comic con. Last year, the actress was also announced for the event, but unfortunately had to cancel at the time due to other commitments.

Cobie Smulders made her big breakthrough in the Emmy award winning television series “How I Met Your Mother” (2005-2014). In over 200 episodes, she starred as main character Robin Scherbatsky. Even though the comedy series ended some time ago, the series remains immensely popular to this day. Recently, Smulders briefly returned as Robin in “How I Met Your Father” (2022), the sequel to the original hitshow.

Smulders is also known as special agent Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the right-hand woman to Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson). Cobie appeared as the special agent in several Marvel projects, including the blockbuster “Avengers” films. Last Summer, Disney+ released “Secret Invasion”, a miniseries starring Nick Fury and featuring Smulders as Maria Hill.

She also starred in several television shows, including “Friends from College,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and “Impeachment: American Crime Story”. She received a nomination in the “Best Actress in a Drama Series” category at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards for her role as Dex Parios in “Stumptown”.

Cobie Smulders will appear on Saturday the 22nd and Sunday the 23rd of June during Heroes Dutch Comic Con. Fans get the chance to meet her during a meet & greet, take a photo with the actress, have their merchandise signed by Smulders and ask her their questions during the Q&A on the main stage.