Welcome to our “Museum of the Month” series, where we explore the treasure trove of culture right here in The Hague.

The March Museum of the Month is the Beeld en Geluid (Sound and Vision) Museum. Have you been?

Sound & Vision is the institute for media culture; an inspiring, creative and accessible meeting place for private individuals and professionals. We interpret current developments concerning people, media and society from a media-historical perspective.

We do this by using our collection, as a Media Museum, as a knowledge institute and as an educational partner. We show people how media have evolved in (recent) history, follow current developments and respond to new media phenomena. In this way, we make a relevant contribution to an open media culture as part of a free society.

Hilversum

The main location is in Hilversum. This location, the Netherlands Institute for Sound & Vision (Dutch: Nederlands Instituut voor Beeld & Geluid, or short, Beeld & Geluid) is the cultural archive and a museum. The Institute for Sound & Vision collects, looks after, and provides access to over 70% of the Dutch audio-visual heritage. In total, the collection of more than 750,000 hours of [television, radio, music and film that began in 1898 and continues to grow daily, makes Sound & Vision one of the largest audiovisual archives in Europe. It was founded in 1997 as the Netherlands Audiovisual Archive (Dutch: Nederlands Audiovisueel Archief(NAA)), and adopted its current name in 2002. Its history, however, goes back to 1919, with the foundation of the Nederlandsch Centraal Filmarchief.

The Hague

The Hague, the city where (international) news is made daily, is the place to learn to critically consider political news provision. Together with our audience, we investigate the role media play in our democracy and how they can contribute to an open and free society. Logical and current themes in The Hague as “City of Peace and Justice”. In our museum, the power play between politicians, journalists and interest groups, citizens and media is central. We host exhibitions and debates and we develop workshops. As in Hilversum, we consciously strengthen the ties with media makers, with a special focus on professionals in the journalistic domain.

This location opened in 2019 but will unfortunately close from 1 September 2024. So you just have a few months left to visit this location in The Hague.

2024 Exhibitions

From 1 February to 14 April, the 10 best news and sports photos will be on display for free on the ground floor of museum Beeld & Geluid in The Hague. Transport yourself past all the high-impact images of the past year, from important political debates to Sifan Hassen’s fall that saw her gold medal slip from her hands. An exhibition to step back into 2023 and relive the moments that left a big impression on society.

The election and exhibition are organised by the News Photo Foundation. The foundation was set up on the initiative of ANP (Algemeen Nederlands Persbureau), Beeld & Geluid and NSP (Nederlandse Sportpers). The municipality of The Hague is one of the event’s partners and main sponsors.

Plan your visit

The Museum is open daily, from 10am to 5pm. All the information you need to plan your visit is on their website:

https://beeldengeluid.nl/denhaag/praktische-informatie-den-haag (only available in Dutch but much of the museum has information in English)

Wikipedia also has more information on the institute in English here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Netherlands_Institute_for_Sound_and_Vision

Tip: Do you have a Museumkaart yet?

Entry to the Sound & Vision Museum is included if you already have a Museumkaart. If you do not yet have one, you can purchase one at the Kunstmuseum (to then validate online within 5 days).

For more information visit: https://www.museum.nl/en/museumpass