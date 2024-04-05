The Hague Tower celebrates its 600th anniversary this year. On April 3, Mayor Jan van Zanen opened the celebrations for the anniversary year.

The opening ceremony was performed after a speech in the presence of invited guests. The mayor particularly thanked the 14 volunteer guides of Ga Den Haag, some of whom have been giving tours of The Hague Tower since the very beginning. ‘Kudos: you keep The Hague’s history alive.

The opening act was sounded by a brass band , as a reference to the tower keepers who used to have a keep guard on the tower and blow a trumpet to indicate that the coast was clear. City carillonneur Gijsbert Kok also played a program of Haagse music and birthday songs on the carillon at the top of the tower.

The medieval tower, adjacent to the Grote Kerk is literally and figuratively in the heart of The Hague city center and still plays a central role in The Hague. This year there will be all kinds of activities planned to celebrate The Hague Tower’s anniversary.

The Hague Tower is a piece of The Hague history that you can experience. Many people have already conquered the 288 steps; for their job, for research, or simply as a tourist outing. And hopefully generations after us will enjoy the story of The Hague Tower.

You can climb this iconic tower in the middle of the historic city centre of The Hague with a guide. Discover the stories of the tower, see the mechanisms at work, and enjoy great views of the city, the sea, and the region. A Hague highlight that you should not miss!

During the guided climb, the guides pause on each of the 3 levels to reveal the story of the tower.

You can climb The Hague Tower:

April 1 to October 1: Thursday to Sunday at 13;00 and 15:00

October 1 to April 1: Saturday and Sunday at 13:00 and 15:00.

The tour Duration is approximately one hour.

Special tours also take place regularly and customised tours can be arranged, consult the website www.dehaagsetoren.nl for more information.

Photo: Volunteer guides and mayor – Richard Mulder