Art on the Scheveningen boulevard and Keizerstraat

The Hague has a unique position as a Dutch city located by the sea. Due to their beautiful location, the Scheveningen boulevard and the old shopping street Keizerstraat have the potential to be a showcase for The Hague. Yet those who operate businesses here in the Keizerstraat say they are struggling with not enough people knowing about this area, and there are many vacant shops. This can and must be improved!

Art Sea District is the concept for an art route that aims to connect the three parts of Scheveningen – Kurhaus area, Scheveningen village/Keizerstraat and Harbour. This will lead visitors to the Kurhaus and Museum Beelden aan Zee via the boulevard to Keizerstraat

The starting point is: a route with accessible, preferably interactive works of art that make people happy and tell about important themes that characterize the past and present of Scheveningen and The Hague.

Themes such as: fishing (the statue of the Fisherman’s Wife also represents this theme), bathing culture, surfing culture (Cycling Surfer statue), the world-famous Panorama Mesdag painted on Seinpostduin, Kust Gezond (Scheveningen and the fight against pollution of the sea and beaches), the Memorial Needle in a new, more accessible setting (the beginning of our Royal Family because Prince Willem I came ashore here).

In 2019, the Art Sea District Foundation was founded from Gallery & studio Studio 26, Keizerstraat 26. Based on his involvement with the Keizerstraat, Kiek Bangert developed this initiative to put the boulevard and Keizerstraat on the map for a larger audience. This is done through a triptych in which visual art is the axis and, together with the ever-growing surf culture and Scheveningen folk culture, forms a unique interplay.

The first work of art on the route, the bronze statue of the Cycling Surfer made by Kiek Bangert, has now been realized via crowdfunding. It will soon find its permanent place on the square next to the Oude Kerk. The photo below shows a small version of the statue, which you can view in the studio, along with more information about how the life size version is being made:

The second work of art: the Scheveningen Fisherman’s Wife by Masha de Roo, will appear as a mural in the Keizerstraat this summer. Below is an impression of what it will look like on the building. You can view the artwork itself in the studio, along with others in the series: