Welcome to our “Museum of the Month” series, where we explore the treasure trove of culture right here in The Hague.

The March Museum of the Month is Muzee Scheveningen. Have you been?

In a historic school building from 1877 you will discover the history of the fishing village and the seaside resort. Go back in time and take a look at the wonderful world above and below sea level.

The age-old tradition of fishing, the associated professions, and modern bathing and beach life form the face of Scheveningen. Our collection offers an overview of fishing and daily life, then and now.

Ode to The Netherlands

Muzee Scheveningen proudly welcomes the second stage of the traveling exhibitions, organized by the Jimmy Nelson Foundation. The exhibition, called “Ode to the Netherlands”, highlights the impressive work of renowned artist Jimmy Nelson, which stems from his book “Between the Sea and the Sky”. The aim of the exhibition is to return the works of art from 20 Dutch communities to their origins, with the Jimmy Nelson Foundation donating a work of art to each of these communities.

“Ode to the Netherlands” breaks through conventional perspectives and explores the essence of 20 Dutch communities, as can also be seen in Nelson’s recent book “Between the Sea and the Sky”. Through the lens of Jimmy Nelson, this special exhibition offers a contemporary perspective on Dutch tradition, inviting visitors to think about the preservation of cultural heritage in the modern world.

The British-born artist who has embraced the Netherlands as his home country, shows a deep connection with Dutch identity with his images. The heart of the exhibition revolves around reciprocity, exemplified by the donation of 20 works of art to the communities that participated in the “Between the Sea and the Sky” project.

Together for Groen Muzee

Every second Saturday of the month a group of volunteers meets to maintain the gardens of Muzee. A plant exchange morning will also be held, organized by local residents Jeanette and Nadia.

Young Art @ Sea Festival

The assignment was: Make your own artistic creation inspired by the Muzee Scheveningen collection. Whether this is a work of art, an object or a story… The participants let their creativity run wild! Come and enjoy the six talents of the Young Art @ Sea Festival. Under the guidance of curator Madelène, they visit the stories, collection and treasures hidden in Muzee.

Plan your visit

The Museum is closed on Monday & Tuesday and open the rest of the week, from 11am to 5pm. All the information you need to plan your visit is on their website:

https://www.muzeescheveningen.nl/plan-je-bezoek/

Tip: Do you have a Museumkaart yet?

Entry is included if you already have a Museumkaart.

For more information visit: https://www.museum.nl/en/museumpass