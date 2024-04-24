DutchBuzz is The Hague’s English community radio programme of news, views and interviews. Broadcast on Den Haag FM 92.0 each Tuesday evening, you can listen in to learn more about this great city of ours.

DutchBuzz has also interviewed many of the city’s many ‘pearls’ on the programmes over the years, reflecting our rich and diverse international community here in The Hague. Newsmakers, writers, local politicians, entertainers, innovators, entrepreneurs, experts in their field, and colourful personalities, they all make The Hague a better place to live and work in.

Here at TheHagueOnLine, we’d like to (re)share a few of these with you.

What does it mean to adapt and thrive in another country, to raise multilingual children, and to constantly grow and evolve across cultures? These are some of the topics discussed in this episode with Dr. Ute Limacher-Riebold, a trained professional, academic, and expat since birth herself, who empowers internationals to thrive, wherever they live, by optimizing their communication skills. (Recorded 2020)