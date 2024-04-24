The Hague Summer School is a cutting-edge two or four week modular programme, offering courses on crucial issues such as peace, justice and human rights (in the context of European Union cooperation and international relations), the impact of global migration and youth involvement in democracy. The practical application of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is the common theme that forms the fundament of our summer programme.

You will gain an all-round ‘international classroom’ experience with fellow students, lecturers and professionals from different cultural backgrounds.

You will prepare yourself for a future international career, enrich your personal growth and develop your talents through teamwork, debate and sharing knowledge.

Learn through practical experiences, real life cases and applying theories.

You will make new friends for life from all over the world during your time in The Netherlands.

Because of the location! The Hague is the United Nations City of Peace, Justice and Security, packed with 131 international institutions, 80 justice organizations, 300 international businesses and numerous NGOs. What’s more, it’s near the beach!

The Hague Summer School includes many field trips to these important international organizations.

Accommodation and social activities included!

Are you interested in looking at global issues from an interdisciplinary perspective? Would you like to work together in international teams to develop your cross-cultural competences while making new friends and having fun?

Entry Requirements

In order to be admitted to The Hague Summer School, you will have to meet the following requirements:

First year of a bachelor programme completed.

Good working knowledge of English; CEFR level B2 or higher (no official certificate, such as IELTS or Cambridge, needed).

An application letter (400 words/1 A4) explaining your ambitions and motivation to participate in The Hague Summer School and the choice of your elective(s).

A complete online application.

The Hague University of Applied Sciences

The Hague University of Applied Sciences encourages everyone to invest in change. We want to train students in becoming global citizens to improve the world we live in. There is no better place to learn and practice world citizenship than in The Hague, the International City of Peace and Justice and the political, cultural heart of the Netherlands.

Applications now open.

More information…..