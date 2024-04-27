The AATG Pantomime for December 2024 will be Peter Pan, which is once again a John and Jenny Hall collaboration. The performances will be in Theatre aan het Spui, 6-8 December 2024.

Auditions for the Principal roles (minimum age 16 by 1 September 2024)

We are holding the auditions at the Warehouse on Thursday 6, 19.30 and Saturday 8, 14.00 June 2024. You only need to attend one audition but you are more than welcome to come to both. You can sign up here.

Sign-up for chorus (minimum age 7 by 1/9- 2024) can be made online. The first chorus rehearsal will be on Sunday 8 September 2024, 2-4pm.

As for other ways to be involved, the possibilities are endless. If you would like to get involved, please contact the director Jenny Hall or the producer Stephanie Hazejager and they will point you to the right department.