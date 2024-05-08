DutchBuzz is The Hague’s English community radio programme of news, views and interviews. Broadcast on Den Haag FM 92.0 each Tuesday evening, you can listen in to learn more about this great city of ours.

DutchBuzz has also interviewed many of the city’s many ‘pearls’ on the programmes over the years, reflecting our rich and diverse international community here in The Hague. Newsmakers, writers, local politicians, entertainers, innovators, entrepreneurs, experts in their field, and colourful personalities, they all make The Hague a better place to live and work in.

Here at TheHagueOnLine, we’d like to (re)share a few of these with you.

Connecting people is his specialty, especially if you are new in The Hague or from a different cultural background. As the founder of the Guest Card, The Hague International Network, Director of the Global Talent Pool Foundation, and on the board of the pop podium, Paard, Andrew van Esch has been working for the international community in this city for more than 30 years. A regular guest on DutchbuzZ, I asked him how it all started…recorded 2020.