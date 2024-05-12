Welcome to our “Museum of the Month” series, where we explore the treasure trove of culture right here in The Hague.

The April Museum of the Month is Escher in het Paleis (Escher in the Palace). Have you been?

Escher in The Palace is a permanent exhibition dedicated to the world-famous, imaginative artist M.C. Esher. With over 120 prints in the museum, the most famous works are permanently on display in a regal setting – the former winter palace of Queen Emma, the Queen Mother.

Permanent Exhibition

Escher’s development as an artist is a key focus in the museum. His early work consists of detailed woodcuts of people and unrivalled depictions of nature and landscapes, in which he explores his talent. In his later work he develops his revolutionary tessellations, metamorphoses and optical illusions. His playful prints delight the eye and have been a rich source of inspiration for mathematicians, film-makers and architects throughout the world for many years. Experience the world of Escher throughout the Palace and engage with the art in surprising ways.

The Palace

Queen Emma, the Queen Mother (1858-1934) lived and worked in this former palace from 1901 until she passed away. She also received her official guests and family here. After her death the palace was used by Queens Wilhelmina, Juliana and Beatrix. Over two centuries old, the palace is situated in historic The Hague’s museum quarter on Lange Voorhout, one of the most beautiful avenues in the Netherlands. It is the only public building in The Hague where you can still experience the royal palace atmosphere.

2024 Exhibition Maura Biava

Maura Biava was the first artist to create underwater photography in the early 1990s. Accompanied by a photographer and a diver, she herself would dive metres deep into the sea with costumes and objects for a photo series or a video of her performance. Every minute she was supplied with air so that she could stay underwater for an hour. This method alone could be called magical.

At a young age, the Italian artist was curious about the world around her, a trait she shares with M.C. Escher. For her photography, drawings and ceramic work, she draws inspiration from nature and mathematics. In her solo exhibition at Escher in The Palace, she is showing three underwater photography works, new ceramic works and the resulting photography, as well as a series of works on paper. Visit this exhibition from 14 June to 15 September.

Enjoying Escher from home

Not able to visit in person yet? Or want to plan your visit? Their website has a 360 degree virtual tour. You can also visit a virtual gallery.

Plan your visit

The Museum is closed on Monday and open the rest of the week, from 11am to 5pm. All the information you need to plan your visit is on their website:

https://www.escherinhetpaleis.nl/visit/?lang=en

Featured image: Escher in Het Paleis during The Hague Highlights, February 2024