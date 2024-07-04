The Expatriate Archive Centre (EAC) is proud to announce the winner of the 2024 EAC Master’s Thesis Award, created to celebrate and reward outstanding master’s theses that deepen our understanding of the impact of expatriation on people’s lives. This award is open for submissions through a bi-annual call, after which the jurors select the winning thesis. The EAC Thesis Award is organised in partnership with Families in Global Transition, The International Metropolis Project, the International Centre for Archival Research, TheHagueOnLine, ACCESS Netherlands and DutchNews.nl.

We are delighted to announce that the winner of the 2024 EAC Thesis Award is Gijs Hoekstra from Erasmus University Rotterdam for the exceptional thesis, “Parallel Lives or Overlapping Worlds? Explaining the development of the social lives and interactions of Mediterranean migrants in the Rotterdam port region, 1960 – 1980”. The selected thesis will receive a €500 prize, and the executive summary will be published online by the EAC and partner organisations involved in this project. Read more about the winning thesis here.

The EAC Master’s Thesis Award, established in 2019, will hold its next round in 2026.