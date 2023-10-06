Last week, employees working in the Beatrixkwartier were treated to a healthy lunch from a food truck on the square of the Prinses Margrietplantsoen during their lunch break. The lunch dishes, freshly prepared by business catering company Join Program, varied from salads to hot dishes and were received with enthusiasm by the public.

It turned out to be a fun campaign by Join Program, the food movement known for their fresh take on corporate catering. “With this treat we celebrate that we are rolling out nationally and are now also active in The Hague,” says director and co-founder Maurits Tofohr.

Join Program not only serves healthy meals, but through the Join Program App it also makes it possible for employees to view, choose, order and pay for their lunch depending on when they have lunch at the office. This makes eating more efficient and conscious. The fun introduction of Join Program in The Hague was part of the National Vitality Week, which is all about promoting vitality, health and job satisfaction within the Dutch business community.

Maurits Tofohr, director and co-founder of Join Program says: “At Join Program we are proud to be entering The Hague. We celebrate this by handing out our delicious lunch dishes to the working community in the Beatrixkwartier. With this we would like to demonstrate that there are healthier alternatives to the classics from the company canteen. We encourage companies to provide even better support to their employees in making conscious nutritional choices. The importance of a healthy diet is no longer limited to personal health and wellness; it has extended into the work environment and plays a crucial role in employee productivity and well-being. We are convinced that if you eat tastier, healthier and sustainable food at the office, not only will your job satisfaction increase, but this will also have an impact on the quality of your work.”

For more information see: https://joinprogram.com/.