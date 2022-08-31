On Tuesday 27 September, TheHagueOnLine and nutritionist Audrey Dickinson are joining forces to launch the monthly BodyWise Café.

The purpose of the BodyWise Café is to create an open space where the community can come together to learn, ask questions, and discuss topics related to food and health, in English. Participants (between 10 -20) will be encouraged to share and discuss their experiences and health concerns.

The BodyWise Café meetings will be moderated by Audrey Dickinson, a Hague based qualified Nutritional Therapist and registered member of Nutritional Therapist of Ireland (NTOI).

The meetings are open to everyone and will have an informal setting. Examples of topics to be covered over the following months include:

Nourishment for body and soul

Foods which are kind and gentle for healthy digestion

How to eat healthy during economic hardship

Women’s health – e.g., PMS, Menstrual health, Personal health

Men’s health

Menopause/Andropause and how to manage this transition (for men and women)

Long covid and how to support immunity

Building a healthy plate to maintain healthy blood sugars.

Reproductive health and improving fertility/pregnancy outcomes

ADHD/Stress/anxiety

Holistic approaches to health with guest speakers

During BodyWise Café examples of healthy snacks as well as tea and coffee will be provided.

The first BodyWise Café will be held on Tuesday 27 September and the topic is “Nourishment for Body and Soul”. The foundation of good health begins by respecting the body you have been given and learning how to provide the essentials foods to help it thrive. For more information and to register click here.

The BodyWise Café is from 19:00 – 21:00 and takes place at the Bibliotheek Duinord, Sweelinckplein 42, 2517 GP, The Hague.