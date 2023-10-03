In 2022, the Netherlands faced a significant housing shortage, with 26,500 students, predominantly international, struggling to find accommodation. Hospi Housing helps to address the housing deficit, offering a unique housing solution for internationals. By leveraging the existing expat community, the platform connects homeowners with spare rooms, particularly fellow expats, to newcomers. This not only addresses the housing deficit but also fosters a warm welcome.

But Hospi Housing is more than just a room-rental platform. It’s a bridge between cultures, enabling established expats, but also native Dutch people, to guide and support those newly arriving. By sharing insights into Dutch culture and personal experiences, the transition for newcomers becomes smoother. It’s a genuine cultural exchange, ensuring integration into Dutch society with the aid of those who’ve been through the journey.

The platform, being the largest of its kind in the Netherlands, ensures a safe and understanding environment for both hosts and guests. It’s tailored to address the unique challenges faced by expats and international students. While it’s free for hosts, students pay a matching fee upon contract signing. The platform’s services extend beyond just housing, offering personal advice, regulatory guidance, and continuous support throughout one’s stay.

In essence, Hospi Housing is more than a solution to the housing crisis. It’s about building trust within the community, promoting cultural exchange, and ensuring a supportive and interconnected community for someone arriving to the Netherlands.

By renting out a room, you’re not just earning a tax-free income of €5882 yearly but making a significant difference in someone’s life. With Hospi Housing, it’s safe, temporary, and impactful.

For more information see their website: www.hospihousing.com/gb or get in touch through: vincent@hospihousing.com