The Netherlands British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) (www.nbcc.co.uk) is a bilateral non‐profit membership organisation dedicated to promoting and supporting Dutch‐British trade and investment and to serving its members’ needs. With offices in London and The Hague, the NBCC provides the first point of entry for doing business in the Netherlands and in the United Kingdom. To continue to develop our portfolio of bilateral activities and services for our members and extended network we are currently seeking a new colleague to join our team in the role of:

Business Manager

(part‐time, 24 hours per week)

at the Netherlands office of the NBCC in The Hague.

The Business Manager will report to the Treasurer on the board and should work closely together with the executive director membership. Key responsibilities include financial administration, procurement of goods and services, administering all HR and supplier contracts, and managing specific service‐related projects.

Specific responsibilities of the Business Manager include:

maintaining the membership administration

overseeing the UK/NL client payroll portfolio

managing NBCC’s financial administration which includes: processing sales‐ and purchase invoices, budgeting, making entries in the bookkeeping system, debtor control activities, managing the NBCC payroll, submitting quarterly BTW‐ and VAT submissions, producing quarterly and annual management reports for the Board of the NBCC

dealing with NBCC Human Resources matters

The suitable candidate:

has at least 10 years of business experience

has gained experience in financial administration and control

has a good understanding of Excel

is fluent in English and Dutch, written and spoken

enjoys working both independently and in a small team

is business‐minded and switches easily between hands‐on work and mid‐ to long‐term planning

In consultation with the Treasurer on the board, the job can be fulfilled at times and on days of the

business manager’s preference. The chosen candidate will initially be offered a six‐month contract

with possibility for extension.

Interested candidates should forward their CV and cover note to mvandeursen@nbcc.co.uk by 30

November 2021 latest. Interviews will commence before the end of November 2021.