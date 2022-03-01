Job Vacancy: STET Marketing Manager

STET is looking for an arts-loving, creative and enthusiastic Marketing Manager to join their team. This job is part-time (12 hours a week) on a Freelance ZZP base. Applications can be send in until 14 March.

As their new marketing manager, you will be in charge of our day-to-day programme marketing and general brand marketing. You get to work in a small team, with lots of contact with our programming, production and education department. The marketing department consists of you (manager) and an all-round marketing assistant. We are looking for a colleague who is creative, flexible and eager to find new ways to reach audiences in and outside of The Hague.

About STET

STET The English Theatre is an international theatre programming organisation in The Hague. Our programme focuses on social, political and topical theatre with a great emphasis on diversity and inclusion. STET has created a name for itself within The Hague for bringing over some of the best up-and-coming theatre from around the world for local audiences to enjoy. Our monthly performances are often set in Het Nationale Theater, or various other (outdoor) locations.

Responsibilities include:

Website content management; make sure all is up to date and relevant

Email marketing

Creating and executing a content strategy for our Social Media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)

Share our productions with existing PR and press contacts and find new ones

Do research on- and reach out to- new audiences

Coordination of ticket sales

Occasional coordination of press-work

Responsibility for our tone-of-voice and visual look and feel

Coordinating with the STET team to make sure you are up-to-date on upcoming programmes

We are looking for someone who:

Is excited to work with international theatre

Shares our drive to create accessible theatre experiences for everyone

Has demonstrable experience in a similar job

Writes and speaks English (must be able to fluently write posts in English) and Dutch

Has basic understanding of image editing

Has knowledge of CMS

About the job

This job is part-time (12 hours a week) on a Freelance ZZP base. You can start soon, preferably the 1st of April 2022.

You get to work in a creative work environment with a close team with people from various backgrounds. Work days are flexible and you can work together in our office in The Hague or from home. We aim for a balanced working environment where we respect the boundaries of working hours.

STET strives for a diverse and inclusive workplace and therefore would like to encourage people with diverse backgrounds and abilities to respond to this vacancy.

When interested please email us your CV and a motivation letter: info@theenglishtheatre.nl until 14 March.

If have any questions or like more information, please email us or call our managing director, Tom Dello, at +31638934593, or our current marketing manager Lotte Scholten at marketing@theenglishtheatre.nl.