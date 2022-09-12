Interested in volunteering? Then come visit booths with local non-profits that are eager to work with volunteers and do not require Dutch language fluency, and mingle with fellow internationals!

Join Volunteer The Hague project and dozens of the local non-profits on Thursday 6 October for a Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair, taking place from 11:30 to 14:30 at The Hague Humanity Hub City Centre!

Mayor of The Hague, Jan van Zanen, will open the Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair with a “Welcome Address to the International Community” followed by the keynotes speaker giving a short presentation on how to revamp your CV, with a particular emphasis on including volunteering and internships as leverage for job success.

Shortly after, Volunteer The Hague project manager will give a presentation on how volunteering can sharpen current skills, expand your skill set into new territory, and positively impact your job prospects and professional life.

As always, this event will be attended by many local expats with whom you can network and share your experiences and tips about living in The Hague region, in addition to some non-profit organizations that are eager to work with internationals!

These organizations focus on a wide variety of interests, including animal care, human rights, social justice, refugee and migrant assistance, homelessness, elderly care, child care, the environment, and so much more. So there is something for everyone, no matter your background or specialization! This event is also a good chance for professional networking for volunteer and other opportunities as well. And remember, Dutch language fluency is NOT required!

Finally, we’ll also be holding a raffle during the event where a few lucky attendees will win some fun prizes!

Event details:

Date: Thursday,6 October 2022

Time: 11:30 – 14:30

Location: Humanity Hub City Centre, Fluwelen Burgwal 58, 2511 CJ Den Haag

Event page: https://www.volunteerthehague.nl/o/Volunteer-The-Hague/opportunities/56741

Event Program:

11:30 – Opening of the volunteer fair

11:45 – “Welcome Address to the International Community” by The Hague’s Mayor Jan van Zanen

12:00 – 12:15 Presentation “Revamp your CV and get in the control seat of your job search” by Elena Mellara, career coach, business consultant and founder of Melly Consulting

13:00 – 13:15 Presentation “How volunteering can positively impact your job prospects and professional life” by Tetyana Benzeroual Project Manager of Volunteer The Hague, PEP Den Haag

14:00 – 14:15 Interviews with experienced volunteers and interesting guests

14:20 – 14:30 Raffle followed by closing remarks

14:30 – End of the volunteer fair

About the organizer:

Volunteer The Hague is an online resource for expats and internationals who are interested in volunteer opportunities in and around The Hague, connecting them with local non-profits that are eager to work with international volunteers. We do this by providing a space for local organizations to list local volunteer opportunities that do not require Dutch fluency. Internationals can browse these vacancies or use search options that can match their interests and skill sets with specific opportunities. We also provide informational resources and hold informative workshops and networking events year round.