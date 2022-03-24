Recently, I read “The Boy Crisis” by Warren Farrell and John Gray about why our boys are struggling in the modern world.

I would recommend the book to parents as they discuss and address various topics that are contributing to the boy crisis such as:

The purpose void

Dad-deprived boys versus dad enriched boys

Heroic intelligence versus health intelligence

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

However, I found it interesting how they addressed the topic of ADHD. One of causes of ADHD is inhibited dopamine production in the brain for which most doctors prescribe medication such as Ritalin which has side effects. Warren Farrell and John Gray recommend natural solutions to restore the dopamine function and state in their book

“Although the media doesn’t talk about them and your doctor probably doesn’t know about them, researchers have discovered an abundance of natural solutions for increasing brain performance. These natural solutions do not cure disease but rather awaken and support the body and brain in restoring normal dopamine function.”1

However, this approach requires patience and some trial and error as each boy is unique. Natural solutions can include more physical exercise and activities, therapies such as counselling, cryogenics and homeopath supported by dietary changes and specific nutritional supplements.

References:

The Boy Crisis – Waren Faeeel and John Gray BenBella Books Inc