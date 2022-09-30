The Hague’s music institutions in the field of coaching & support and The Hague festivals are joining forces to help new music talent from The Hague get started. With a series of free workshops and master classes under the name ‘Talent Event’, new talent will be prepared for performances and music recordings to put themselves even better on the map.

Linked to Talent Event is also a music competition for bands, rappers, DJs and singer/songwriters. The winner will play at The Hague summer festivals next year and will receive an impressive prize package with 1,250 euro, media attention, a photo shoot, extra coaching, free practice space and studio time to record a demo or EP.

Musicians who are not older than 21 and live in The Hague or the suburbs can sign up for Talent Event until 1 November by sending an e-mail to info@talentevent.nl. Participation is free of charge.

In December, musicians can participate in auditions after which they will be offered a free tailor-made coaching programme. The music competition will be in February next year. The five finalists (including 1 wildcard) will each then dive into the Holland Spoor Studios during the Spring break to record their own song. The final is on Sunday 26 March 2023 in the main hall of the Paard.

For more information go to www.talentevent.nl