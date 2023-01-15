After last year’s success, The Zuiderpark Live concert series has announced the initial list of artists that will be performing this summer. The series begins on 19 May with a 80’s tribute concert by the Edwin Evers Band and the next day local band Splendid will be performing.

Already several international artists have been announced such as:

Curtis Harding (8 June) – This American feeds his psychedelic sound with pure soul and funk

Young Gun Silver Fox (23 June) – This British duo makes music that can be seen as yacht rock, a combination between soft rock, soul and R&B

Kiefer Sutherland (15 July) – The American actor will be playing his brand of country music

Sons of the East (18 August) – An Australian summery indie folk band from Sydney’s Northern Beaches

More acts will be added to the programme in the coming months.

Tickets are available via http://www.zuiderparklive.nl