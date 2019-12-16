ADO’s winless streak extended to 7 after a draw with FC Groningen that could easily have been a loss.

In what was Dirk Heesen’s second game in charge as ADO’s interim trainer, he once again picked up just a point, this time against Groningen. The game will more likely to be remembered as a game where there were more red cards then goals.

It began with ADO kicking off towards the Aad Mansveld tribune in a windy Cars Jeans Stadion where the first 20 minutes seemed to be a succession of Groningen corners that came to nothing, with the only real event being of any note was a yellow card for Dion Malone for a foul in the 17th minute.

FC Groningen opened the scoring in the 21st minute with an excellent solo goal by Gabriel Gudmundsson who picked up the ball in his own half on the left-hand side and despite the Swede being fouled by Lex Immers, managed to out run the ADO defence and slot it across Luuk Koopmans in the bottom right-hand corner. It seemed at this point that Groningen had a real hold on the game and if it wasn’t for an excellent last-gasp tackle by Shaquille Pinas on Zeefuik, it could’ve easily been 2-0 by the 33rd minute.

A couple more chances for Groningen ensued. Firstly, a shot by Ajdin Hrustic from outside the area was saved down low by Koopmans to his left and then secondly from Asoro’s first big chance of the match, where he found himself on the right-wing, where he turned Pinas inside and was free in the box however he hit it straight at Koopmans.

It seemed at this point FC Groningen were going into the break ahead, however a foul from Deyovaisio Zeefuik on Immers gave ADO a chance from 30 metres out. John Goossens’ free kick was crossed in to the back post to Tom Beugelsdijk, whose volleyed pass went back across the goal and found the waiting head of Tomas Necid to level the scores at 1-1 in the 43rd minute.

Shortly after, controversy followed as VAR found a potential red card for Zeefuik. After looking at the screen, referee Joey Kooij subsequently produced the red card for an elbow on Aaron Meijers, which enraged Groningen trainer Danny Buijs who had more than a few choice words for Kooij at half time, claiming that this was the 4th time this season the referee has ruined their season. The goal and red card seemed to give a disenfranchised ADO some life, as they showed real attacking intention just before the break but headed in at 1-1.

The second half began relatively quietly. Kaj Sierhuis had a shot that went just wide of the right post from outside the area after the referee played advantage and subsequently produced a yellow card for Beugelsdijk. A few minutes later, Groningen came close. Another advantage was played for a Groningen counter attack and on the wide right, Asoro found himself free and produced an excellent cross for Sierhuis, whose header crashed against the bar, beating Koopmans in the ADO goal.

ADO had a brief moment of hope when Erik Falkenburg turned the ball into the Groningen net, however a handball in the build-up ruled out the goal, despite the celebrations of Falkenburg.

After a foul on Meijers, Groningen trainer Danny Buijs was sent to the stands after his reaction towards the referee. This meant that Groningen were not only down to 10 men, but assistant trainer Adrie Poldervaart took charge for the rest of the game.

The next big chance for ADO came from a cross from Goossens, which led to confusion in the Groningen box. A shot from Necid was saved by the Groningen keeper which led to a scramble. Necid missed the ball on the rebound and Dion Malone fired over from 10 metres for what could’ve been the winner.

Time was running out for both teams and ADO were pressing in the Haagse Kwartiertje. However, the pressure led to possibly to FC Groningen’s best chance to win the game. A lapse in concentration from Malone allowed Asoro to break free. In what seemed like a certain goal, Koopmans rushed out and Asoro hit it directly at the keeper to keep the scores level. A shot that the Swansea loanee will surely regret.

In the last minute, veteran centre back Tom Beugelsdijk received his 2nd yellow card after a late tackle. This therefore ruled him out of the ADO-Ajax game next week.

Dirk Heesen’s was not sure about his future after the game, stating that ‘if the boys want me to stay, then I’ll stay’ whilst opposition trainer Danny Buijs was more focused on the red card. He said in the press conference afterwards ‘I find the red card absolutely not correct, he (Zeefuik) was only looking at the ball. Maybe the VAR and referee have never played football. It’s a clear fault. This happened.’ Before going on to say, ‘ADO had chances also, but we can be happy that we came away with a point but we could’ve had more.’

Final score: ADO Den Haag 1-1 FC Groningen.

Man of the Match: Tomas Necid

Attendance: 11,049

Referee: Joey Kooij

ADO Den Haag lineup:

Luuk Koopmans (GK)

Dion Malone

Tom Beugelsdijk

Aaron Meijers ©

Tomas Necid

Lex Immers

John Goossens Off (86) On Thom Haye

Danny Bakker

Shaquille Pinas

Milan van Ewijk Off (60) On Elson Hooi

Erik Falkenburg

Trainer: Dirk Heesen (interim)

Yellow Card(s) Malone (17) Beugeulsdijk (52)

Red Card(s) Beugelsdijk (90)

Goal(s) Necid (43)

FC Groningen Lineup:

Sergio Padt (GK)

Mike te Wierik ©

Samir Memisevic

Azor Matusiwa

Kaj SierhuisRamon Pascal Lundqvist Off (90) On Ko Itakura

Joel Asoro

Gabriel Gudmundsson Off (74) On Mo El Hankouri

Django Warmerdam

Ajdin Hrustic

Deyovaisio Zeefuik

Trainer: Danny Buijs

Yellow Card(s) Memisevic (36) Zeefuik (42)

Red Card(s) Zeefuik (45)

Goal(s) Gudmundsson (21)