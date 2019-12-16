It’s the final podcast of the year and that can only mean one thing:

the nominations for Ophef of the Year are in. We update you on the situation in Duindorp, the tax office benefits scandal and Ajax’s exit from the Champions League. There’s a tall story about US basketball players bingeing on a Dutch delicacy, and Molly gets to ask Stef Blok the question on everyone’s lips: who’s inside the Brexit muppet suit?

https://soundcloud.com/dutchnewsnl/the-a-fridge-too-far-edition-week-50

Photo credit: Fijne feestdagen! – DutchNews.nl

Read more at www.Dutchnews.nl