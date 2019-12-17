Would you like to get rid of your Christmas tree after the holidays? Put your Christmas tree out on the sidewalk on one of the special tree collection days. Or bring it to the garbage and recycling station on the Plutostraat or De Werf.

The municipality will pick up Christmas trees once a week in the city between 2 and 14 January 2020:

Look at the household waste calendar for the special collection days for Christmas trees in your street.

Place your tree on the sidewalk before 7.45 hrs. on the collection day.

Dispose of your Christmas tree yourself

Would you like to get rid of your Christmas tree right after Christmas? You can also bring your Christmas tree to the garbage and recycling station on the Plutostraat or De Werf. Don’t forget your Afvalpas. You will need this to enter.

Raffle your tree

You can take part in the ‘Verloot je boompje(externe link)’ campaign in the Scheveningen and Escamp city districts. Bring your Christmas tree to one of the collection points in the city district. You will get a ticket which will enable you to win prizes.

Collection points

When:

Saturday, 28 December, from 11.00 to 17.00.

Sunday, 29 December, from 11.00 to 17.00.

Monday, 30 December, from 11.00 to 17.00.

Tuesday, 31 December, information will be posted later

Thursday, 2 January, from 11.00 to 17.00.

Friday, 3 January, from 11.00 to 17.00.

Saturday, 4 January, from 11.00 to 17.00.

Sunday, 5 January, from 11.00 to 17.00.

Where:

Scheveningen: Belgischeplein Duindorpdam Blinkerd Doctor de Visserplein Radio Hollandplein Prins Mauritsplein

Escamp: Panamaplein Escamplaan 61G



Source: www.denhaag.nl/en