From 2021, the NS want to run five daily direct high-speed trains to London. Since this summer, three Eurostar trains depart every day from Amsterdam and Rotterdam to the British capital. In 2020 that number should increase to four and if it is up to NS the next year five, each train with a capacity of 900 passengers. This would make the total seat capacity comparable to 20 to 25 aircrafts on a daily basis.

NS International director Heike Luiten: “In a period where there is a lot about the Brexit, it feels extra special to be able to announce more direct trains to London. Moreover, international trains are indispensable for making mobility more sustainable, another important task which Europe faces. A train traveller between Amsterdam and London emits 80% less CO2 than someone who flies. More than 1.6 million travellers per year will soon have the choice between the train or the plane. ”

Fast direct connection

NS is currently awaiting the signing of the four-country treaty which will make a direct train journey to London possible. So that travellers from Amsterdam and Rotterdam to London will no longer have to interrupt their journey in Brussels, which should reduce the journey time by up to an hour. Hence, the travel time between Amsterdam and London becomes four hours and between Rotterdam and London only three hours and fifteen minutes. NS hopes to be able to start this spring with this fast direct connection.