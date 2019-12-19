The kick off of the Prospects Partnership was announced on wednesday by The Netherlands, together with the World Bank Group – including the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – UNICEF, UNHCR, and ILO. Prospects is an international partnership programme for improving the hosting and protection of refugees in countries in their region of origin.

The partnership aims to shift the paradigm from a humanitarian to a development approach in responding to forced displacement crises. It is grounded in the consensus of the Global Compact on Refugees that helping refugees and their host communities thrive, not just survive will reduce the risk of protracted stays and lessen refugees’ dependence on humanitarian aid.

Groundbreaking initiative

The partners involved have worked together over the past 18 months to develop the vision for the partnership and initiate pilot activities in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Today, at the first ever Global Refugee Forum, the partners are reaffirming their commitment to this groundbreaking transformative initiative.

Building on each other’s complementary strengths the Prospects Partnership will collaborate to:

foster an enabling environment for socio-economic inclusion;

improve access to education and protection for vulnerable children on the move;

strengthen the resilience of host communities.

Support

The Netherlands, as the donor to the Partnership, pledges long-term support to operationalize a development response to forced displacement situations. The World Bank commits to invest in education, livelihoods, private sector development, social protection, and service delivery, including by supporting progressive policies for refugees. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) commits to bring private sector solutions to refugees and host communities to the partnership.

UNICEF will strengthen national and regional capacities to provide education and child protection for children on the move. The International Labour Organization (ILO) will work to strengthen inclusive socio-economic growth and decent work. UNHCR brings to the partnership its mandated role to lead, coordinate and provide protection, assistance and solutions for refugees and other displaced persons.

Global Refugee Forum

At the Global Refugee Forum, members of Prospects discussed how their organizations can better harness the skills, talents and knowledge of the millions of refugees and their host communities in the Horn of Africa and MENA region.

Source: www.government.nl