If it was up to GroenLinks party leader Arjen Kapteijns, there would be a ban on setting off your own fireworks in The Hague. “As far as we are concerned, it would be a good idea to stop letting people lighting their own fireworks. New Year’s Eve is not a party for a lot of people, ”says Kapteijns to the local radio station DenHaagFM last week.

“I also walked through the city and in some neighborhoods and it resembled a war zone and fireworks play an important role in that.” As far as Kapteijns is concerned, in the future there should be organised fireworks shows at various locations in the city. “It’s crazy that the police have accompany the fire department because they are being attacked. These are excesses that again occurred this year. ”

The local GroenLinks party has been for a long been in favour of a ban and this year supported the national parliamentary group and the Party for the Animals on a proposal for a national fireworks ban.

GroenLinks party leader Jesse Klaver stated in a national newspaper, de Volkskrant, that he is in favour of a total ban on fireworks for domestic use..