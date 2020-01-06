A name that’ll be familiar to especially English football supporters, 58-year-old Alan Pardew has been appointed as the head trainer of ADO Den Haag until the end of the season.

Pardew, who was most recently the manager of West Bromwich Albion, becomes the 11th Englishman to manage in the Eredivisie, following other big names such as Sir Bobby Robson, Steve McClaren and Jack Rowley. He brings an exceptional wealth of experience, doing excellent jobs at Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Ham where he led the latter to two to FA Cup finals.

On being appointed, Pardew stated: “It is a beautiful and warm club, where everything starts with enthusiasm and passion. The team is in a difficult period, but we will do everything we can to turn the tide. We must all do this together. With the players, the staff and the fans. Together we go for turn it around.” He then added, “I like that the supporters here are very loyal and passionate. These two things were the most important factors for me to choose ADO.”

Alongside Pardew as his assistant will be former England international Chris Powell. Pardew was Powell’s manager at both Charlton and West Ham. Powell also manager Charlton after his playing career ended. Alongside this new role at ADO, Powell will continue his role as a coach with the England national team, a post he’s held since September

This appointment spells an exciting period for ADO who currently battle relegation. Pardew’s first game in charge of ADO will be on the 19th January in a battle-at-the-bottom against RKC Waalwijk.