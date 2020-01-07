Koninklijke Horeca Nederland calls on the municipality of The Hague not to increase the tourist tax any further

The municipality of The Hague recently announced that they are going to significantly increase the tourist tax. If it is up to the college, guests who visit our municipality from January 2020 pay more than 5 euros tourist tax per person per night. That is an increase of almost 20 percent. Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN) is concerned about this rate increase. This does not contribute to an attractive neighborhood or a good tourist climate. The municipality is putting the jobs of at least one in ten residents of The Hague at risk. KHN therefore calls on the city council of The Hague to stop the announced increase. Turn the tourist tax into an investment in hospitality.

Departmental director Maarten Hinloopen: “We think it’s unwise that the municipality wants to make the city more unattractive to tourists. This proposal ignores our hospitality and the economic importance of tourism for our city. We understand that tourist tax is needed in our municipality. Together we invest in an attractive neighborhood with good facilities. But let’s keep the tourist tax reasonable and prevent it from becoming a hospitality tax. ”

Continue to offer hospitality

KHN calls on the municipality of The Hague not to increase the tourist tax further. Chairman Hinloopen: “No less than one in ten residents of The Hague owes his or her job to tourism. This is something to cherish. The new college tries to close the gap in the budget with this increase, but does not realize enough of the harmful consequences this has for tourism in the city. According to KHN it is much wiser to connect more quality tourists to the city with a lower rate and good tourism policy and to hold on to them for a long time. In the longer term, this means much more for the municipality. A guest quickly spends tens of euros a day on his stay in the city. This money ends up in the economy of The Hague and maintains our facilities. Consider the range of restaurants, shops, public transport, museums and theaters. All residents of The Hague benefit from this. “