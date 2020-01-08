The application periods are:

from 1 January to 31 January at midnight

from 1 April to 30 April at midnight

from 1 July to 31 July at midnight

from 1 October to 31 October at midnight

Industry

You can only submit a request in a sector in which there is still room on the relevant market day (s). This means that the maximum number of permitted places for this branch has not yet been reached.

Location

The locations of free locations vary every quarter. You can view a map with current and available locations at the market office on the Haagse Markt on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9 a.m. and noon.

Upon request, the municipality will send you the map and overview free of charge. Sending an e-mail stating ‘Free locations Haagse Markt’ to markt@denhaag.nl is sufficient.

You must choose a free location yourself and state this with your application. The municipality does not assign you any free space. On the map you will find the rate for this location at each vacant location.

To request

Apply for a permit on Apply for a permanent location market permit. You can also read here how applications for a market license are assessed.

About the Haagse Markt

With over 500 stalls, The Hague Market is one of the largest markets in Europe.

The market days are Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The opening times are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If a market day falls on a national holiday, it is advisable to consult the opening times on www.denhaag.nl under ‘news’.

The rate for the most common location with storage unit is € 32.53 per market day. This amount includes service costs and exclusive consumption of electricity, gas and water and VAT.

There are also open pitches without a storage unit. The prices for this vary and are lower. On the map is stated at each free location which rate applies.

Contact

Do you have a question and cannot find the answer on the website? Then contact the Markets department. You can send an e-mail to markt@denhaag.nl, stating ‘Request market permit Haagse Markt’.

On working days between 9 AM and noon, you can contact the Markets department by telephone on (070) 353 93 20.