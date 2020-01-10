You will temporarily be unable to register and deregister your visitor parking between 18.00 and 19.00 hrs. on Saturday, 11 January. The municipality will then be working on the computer system for parking permits. Will you be receiving visitors Saturday evening? Register your visitors in advance. You can do this online, using the Parkeren Den Haag app or by telephone.

You will also be temporarily unable to apply for or change a parking permit. The system will be working again after 19.00 hrs.

Register your visitors in advance

You can register your visitors in advance by entering the correct starting and ending time. You can do this using the Parkeren Den Haag app or online. The parking session will remain in the system while the work is being carried out. Do you already know that you will be receiving visitors on 11 January from 18.30 to 22.30 hrs.? You can register this visit now.

Unexpected visitors have to pay for parking

Are you receiving visitors unexpectedly between 18.00 and 19.00 hrs. on Saturday, 11 January? Then your visitors have to pay for parking. They can pay at a parking meter or by using a parking app like Parkmobile or Yellowbrick. Otherwise your visitors could get a parking fine. The municipality will not reimburse you for these costs.

Contact

Do you have questions? Contact the Municipal Parking Division.