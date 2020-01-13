For the second year in a row, The Hague City Council organized the ‘Cleanest sStreet Competition. Aardbeistraat got the most votes from all the streets entered. This street and the other winners have won each 2.500 euros for a street party to celebrate their neighbourhood.

The winners from other city locations are: carry of Bruggenhof (Escamp), Vuurbaakstraat (Scheveningen), Bergmannstraat (Laak), Oostduinlaan (Hague Wood), Dr J. Presserstraat (Loosduinen), avenue of Leidschenveen (Leidschenveen-Ypenburg) and Fischerstraat (Centre). Together, The Hague locals can work together to make the whole city a better place to be.

Photographer Inge Van Mill