An even more explosive New Year’s Eve than usual has forced politicians to talk seriously about banning neighbourhood fireworks. We discuss whether 2019 will prove to be the tipping point in the annual debate about a tradition that leaves hundreds of people injured each year. The Netherlands pulls its troops out of Iraq, Hudson’s Bay pulls out of its Dutch stores and Ajax defender Sergino Dest pulls out of the team’s controversial winter tour. Plus we’ve got a red-hot ophef of the week, so be sure to check in with us online, unless you’re a certain Dutch celebrity…

