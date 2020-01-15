Due to a defective track at Waddinxveen, the trains between Alphen aan den Rijn and Gouda run slower as a precaution. Due to the necessary speed adjustment, two trains run less per hour. The disruption will last until Wednesday evening.

“During a routine check we noticed that a piece of track does not have the optimum quality that we are aiming for,” a ProRail spokesperson told Omroep West. The spokesperson does not know exactly what is broken. “That’s why the trains run slower for safety reasons.” On Thursday morning the trains can return to normal speed.

The company advises travelers to keep an eye on the timetable on the NS website.