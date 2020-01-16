The government needs to invest in ensuring everyone claiming social security has a worthwhile basic job rather than benefits, the Scientific Council for Government Policy said on Wednesday in a new report on employment in the Netherlands.

More than one million people in the Netherlands are currently without work and by providing with them with something valuable to do, they are still able to contribute to society, according to the WRR, a key government advisory body.

‘Good work is essential for prosperity, for the economy and for social cohesion,’ the WRR said.

The 300-page report also calls on the government to reduce the number of different employment contracts and bring in a basic insurance system for everyone, including the self-employed.

Technology, the use of more short-term and flexible hour contracts, and an increase in pressure mean more people are losing grip on their jobs, the report said. Around 36% of people have a lack of job security and around half of people in work say they have no autonomy in what they do.

This means efforts need to be made to make sure people are happy with what they do, the researchers say. Around half of absenteeism is work related and this is a situation which should not be allowed to continue.

The report has been formally presented to social affairs minister Wouter Koolmees on Wednesday evening.

