At last we can reveal the results of the most undemocratic vote since the Brexit referendum: our very own Ophef of the Year Awards. Mister Stikstof puts a spanner in the works of Schiphol’s expansion plans and joins the chorus of VVD mayors calling for a fireworks ban. Lego is urged to take the Dutch approach to road design, while the tax office also gears up for a structural overhaul. And there are big New Year developments in the careers of an Iranian Olympian and a Dutch YouTube star.

Photo: Pixabay